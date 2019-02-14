It Valentine’s today and the atmosphere is already filled with the best of romance and affection and warmth.

Flowers are already being delivered, roses, dresses, perfumes, and other sweet packages filled with tenderness are finding their way across town and we’re here for all of that goodness.

Twitter is also seeing its fair share of the romance, with words of affection, photos and clips all being shared in the spirit of Valentine’s.

ALSO READ: 5 romantic things to do with bae this Valentine's day

Starting with Russel Wilson’s cute video message dedicated to his wife, Ciara, here are some of the loveliest, most romantic Valentine’s day posts: