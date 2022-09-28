RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Sex schedule: Here's why this may not be a bad idea at all

Berlinda Entsie

People think scheduling takes all the fun out of sex. But that may not be the case at all.

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

Scheduling sex can feel like a chore or a checklist item if couples show up at a predetermined time, whether they’re in the mood for sex or not.

Read Also

But if your life has gotten busy and the initial passion has rubbed off, it will help you to be more intentional about physical intimacy.

Here are some best ways to go about sex scheduling:

  • Schedule the opportunity for sex

Start with it this way, instead of scheduling your sex, why not schedule the opportunity for sex?

Rather than say no, just because you’re not in the mood right now, try something that will put you both in the mood.

Try messing around a little. You may find yourself getting more interested in sexual activity. Some percentage of the time, you’ll likely end up wanting sex when you would not have had that desire if you hadn’t gotten started.

  • Enjoy the journey without focusing on the destination

So many people are focused on sex and orgasm that they have forgotten how to enjoy the pleasure and connection they can have in all their physical interactions. If you have approached sexual intimacy with an expectation about sex or reaching climax, you may be bypassing the wonder of all the other parts of the process.

  • Scheduling demonstrates commitment

When life has taken over, when you’re busy with kids or careers, when you’ve progressed past the early sexual rush in your relationship, and especially when at least one of you has reactive sexual desire, it’s important to prioritize your sex life by dedicating time to it.

Scheduling opportunities to be sexual is so important; it demonstrates a commitment to investing in your relationship.

  • You can still be spontaneous

Remember that you can still have spontaneous encounters, too.

Just because you have a schedule doesn't mean it's strict. You can definitely have time in between. You get to enjoy more pleasure and connection

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Black lovers (Shitoto)

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Black couple cuddling

How to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

Couple in bed

Moaning during sex: Here's why this may be the spice your sex life needs

Lady

5 important lessons to learn from a failed relationship