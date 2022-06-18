RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Sex toys, vibrators will soon make men useless - Life coach fumes

Berlinda Entsie

Youth Ministry Consultant and life coach, Amos Kevin-Annan has opined that a lot of women are resorting to in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and vibrators to satisfy their sexual and reproductive needs, which may render men useless.

According to him, men may gradually lose their position in the lives of women if something drastic is not done immediately.

The life coach noted that the development is worrying because most women are resorting to in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and vibrators to satisfy their sexual and reproductive needs.

Talking to Asaase radio's Kwaku Nhyira-Addo ahead of Father’s Day, Kevin-Annan said most men are gradually becoming a nuisance to women.

“Every man must get accountable friendship, the relationship counsellor said. Friends who are not going to shower platitude on you and praise. Friends who will look you in the eye and tell you, ‘guy, you are messing up."

“Not a guy who is going to encourage you to be unfaithful to your spouse, because you see it is becoming a headache where I sit with a lot of professional ladies and they think every man is a cheat, every man is unfaithful.

“And there is a concept they have put on television. It is called Casanova [a man known for seducing women and having many lovers], and every man is a Casanova and that is the narrative. If we don’t change that, and I have said that somewhere, between IVF and vibrators, men will soon become redundant,” said Kevin-Annan.

Berlinda Entsie

