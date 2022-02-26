Sexless marriage: When is the best time to walk away?

It is surprising to think that a couple being married is not having sex with each other. However, such marriages exist and they are termed sexless marriage.

In such a marriage, the partners are not sexually intimate with each other.

It is not uncommon for partners to wonder when to walk away from a sexless relationship in such situations.

If you are pondering on leaving a sexless relationship tactfully, there are 5 most likely scenarios to keep in mind.

Your partner is not willing to work on the issues

Problems can be solved when people are willing to work on them. Talk to your partner, have an open and honest conversation about your needs and desires. Hear their perspective and have a true curiosity about how sex could be better for them.

If you have done all of this and more, and they still refuse to collaborate on improving sex life, it might be time for leaving a sexless relationship.

You both have different sexual preferences and drives

When your sexual drives are mismatched and if you or your partner has a high sex drive, this may hurt the other partner’s feelings upon rejection. The partner will eventually start feeling incomplete and inadequate in the relationship.

Infidelity is involved

If the reason for sexless marriage is that the partner is cheating, then this is a great sign to walk away from the relationship. In such a situation, it is difficult to feel intimate with your partner as there would be lack of trust and lots of suspicions regarding the future of the relationship involved.

You want sex, but not with your spouse

For some reason or the other, you are no longer attracted to your partner and this is leading to the lack of sex. The issue becomes bigger when you feel physically attracted to other people and unfortunately, not with your partner. This is one of the major signs of a loveless marriage.

Therapy isn’t working