Shower sex: Here's why this activity may not be as fun as it sounds

While the idea of these may seem fun and exciting ideas, think about your health before having sex in water.

Here are things that can happen if you have sex in water:

Painful sex

Vaginal lubrication is important if you want to enjoy sex. But if you have underwater sex, from the action of penetration, water will enter your vagina and wash away your natural lubrication. This will lead to pain during or after penetrative sex in water.

Infections

The chances of getting a yeast infection, Bacterial Vaginosis or urinary tract infection (UTI) increase when you have penetrative sex in water. As for a stagnant water source, it is always unhygienic as the flowing one in a stream or river.

Condoms might be less effective

The chemical in the water and its temperature can weaken the latex or condom. It might result in pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections due to punctures in the condom. That’s why condoms are extremely important during sex.

Vaginal dryness