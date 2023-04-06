Water sex is a little different than just getting down on your bed, and it can take some manoeuvring to make it as pleasurable as possible.
Shower sex: Here's why this activity may not be as fun as it sounds
Having shower sex often seems to be fun and intimate. However, it’s not as effortless or relaxed as we think. It comes with a high chance of getting some kind of infection.
While the idea of these may seem fun and exciting ideas, think about your health before having sex in water.
Here are things that can happen if you have sex in water:
- Painful sex
Vaginal lubrication is important if you want to enjoy sex. But if you have underwater sex, from the action of penetration, water will enter your vagina and wash away your natural lubrication. This will lead to pain during or after penetrative sex in water.
- Infections
The chances of getting a yeast infection, Bacterial Vaginosis or urinary tract infection (UTI) increase when you have penetrative sex in water. As for a stagnant water source, it is always unhygienic as the flowing one in a stream or river.
- Condoms might be less effective
The chemical in the water and its temperature can weaken the latex or condom. It might result in pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections due to punctures in the condom. That’s why condoms are extremely important during sex.
- Vaginal dryness
The lack of lube can be a problem and may even lead to increased friction in the vagina. The more water that enters the vagina, the more dryness you experience.
