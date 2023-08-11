Signs that prove that you were not the problem in your past relationship

2. They want to be friends: When you reject an offer for a comeback, they plead to stay friends. It's not genuine friendship they're looking for; they want to remain in your good graces so that one day when the opportunity arises, they can quickly seize it. So, if you were truly that bad, why are they so desperate to be in your space?

3. They keep checking up on you: They won't go away; you've shown no interest in being friends with them, but they just don't get it. They will randomly call or text, saying they were just checking up. They will watch all your stories and leave comments. They will follow your pages, and you'll keep seeing them in your likes. Yes, everyone wants to remain in contact with a great person.

4. They are at your beck and call: When you need something, you can call on them. When you're in trouble in the middle of the night, they won't hesitate to come to your rescue. It shows how much they value you, and who values a terrible person? You don't always need to call them, but they will still be there for you when you need them.

ADVERTISEMENT