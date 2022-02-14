Sister Derby, Nana Akua Addo get all cosy with spouses on Val's Day [Watch]

Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to flex your creativity and show your spouse how you feel about them.

Ghanaian celebrities aren't going low on this day. While some are showing their fashion sense, others are giving us wild couple goals with their spouses.

Ghanaian songstress, Sister Derby and fashionista Nana Akua Addo are going all cosy with their better halves while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Sister Derby is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022 with her new found love. The songstress checked into a hotel Sunday, February, 13 with her boyfriend to celebrate.

She shared a very spicy photo of her and her boyfriend on her Instagram from the hotel room to mark the day and captioned the post, "O D O L A S T I C."

Nana Akua on the other hand posted a video on Instagram while having fun with her husband.

After receiving a red rose, the actress and her husband were captured singing a long song to each other and climaxed it with kisses.

Nana Akua captioned the post, "My Happy Place Happy Chocolate Day 🍫🌹🍫🌹 The Normans."