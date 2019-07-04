Sansa Stark, aka Sophie Turner has tied the knot with the love of her life, Joe Jonas and the couple are lighting up social media with some beautiful pictures from the star-studded ceremony in France.

Joe Jonas is one of the music band, Jonas Brothers, which includes two others, Kevin and Nick, who recently tied the knot with Indian superstar, Priyanka Chopra.

Both Sophie and Joe out up the photo on their individual Instagram pages, with the identical caption: “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

Turner is pictured by Corbin Gurkin, wearing a white, floor-length, embellished gown by luxury label Louis Vuitton and her hair worn down and tucked behind her ears underneath a delicate veil, while Jonas dons an all-black ensemble by French fashion house Berluti.

In the beautiful monochrome picture, the newlywed celebrity couple can be seen walking down the aisle after exchanging their vows at Château du Martinay in Carpentras, south France.

Celebrity friends of the couple who commented about the ceremony include Lena Headey aka Cersei Lannister of GOT; Ryan Tedder, lead vocalist of band One Republic and Diplo among many others.

Turner and Jonas’ celebrated their nuptials in France over the weekend, it was reported earlier this week.

The occasion was the couple’s second wedding ceremony, having married in a surprise Las Vegas bash in May.