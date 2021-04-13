Staying in a bad marriage just for the kids' sake; how wise?

One reason why people do this is for the sake of their kids.

As expected, couples who are married with kids often think of their children when battling with the thought of quitting an unhappy, sour marriage.

"I don’t want my kids to grow up with separated parents” and “I’m staying for the kids. I need them to have a father/mother figure” are two of the thoughts that often power this decision.

But are they really helping the kids?

When you think about it deeply; are the kids even benefiting from the continued togetherness of their parents?