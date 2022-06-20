RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Stephanie Benson celebrates husband on 33rd wedding anniversary, says he's her luck

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Stephanie Benson has been married for three decades and three year now, certainly, a milestone that can not be ignored, therefore, the couple are celebrating it.

Stephanie Benson and her husband
Stephanie Benson and her husband

In marking the day, the outspoken Ghanaian singer is taking us down the memory lane to that fateful day of 17th June 1989 when she said ‘yes I do’ to her found missing rib.

Recommended articles

In a post on Instagram, she stated that marriage is about trusting one’s decision and God to commit to one person forever.

“I have loved him for 34yrs and will continue for 34 more,” Stephanie Benson wrote alongside a love emoji.

She called her husband, Jonathan, a lucky man stating that he is the reason her luck began.

“It’s my job to put a smile on his face, and It’s his job to make me feel safe in his embrace,” the singer added.

Attached to her posts was a collage of pictures and videos from their 33 years of marriage.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How important is sex for women?

Black couple.

For women: 5 types of women men never lose interest in

Couple

Sex toys, vibrators will soon make men useless - Life coach fumes

Amos Kevin-Annan

For men: 9 signs your girlfriend is a 'wife material'

happy couple