In marking the day, the outspoken Ghanaian singer is taking us down the memory lane to that fateful day of 17th June 1989 when she said ‘yes I do’ to her found missing rib.
Stephanie Benson celebrates husband on 33rd wedding anniversary, says he's her luck
Stephanie Benson has been married for three decades and three year now, certainly, a milestone that can not be ignored, therefore, the couple are celebrating it.
In a post on Instagram, she stated that marriage is about trusting one’s decision and God to commit to one person forever.
“I have loved him for 34yrs and will continue for 34 more,” Stephanie Benson wrote alongside a love emoji.
She called her husband, Jonathan, a lucky man stating that he is the reason her luck began.
“It’s my job to put a smile on his face, and It’s his job to make me feel safe in his embrace,” the singer added.
Attached to her posts was a collage of pictures and videos from their 33 years of marriage.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh