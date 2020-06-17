UK-based Ghanaian international singer, Stephanie Benson and her husband, John Benson are celebrating 31 years of marriage.

The forever young singer has hence taken to the internet to share a heartwarming message as they celebrate this big day.

She has over the years taught her fans the need to always be happy in marriage no matter the situation and has arguably become a marriage coach.

The couple has been blessed with five children.

Stephanie on this day has taken to her Instagram to share an amazing message of their marriage journey and has showered sweet words on her husband too.

"31 years ago at 3 pm, 17th June, 2 hours 45 mins, he waited at the Church while I was dealing with strong opposition at home, from my Uncle who hated the idea of my marrying a man of a different race. Unfearing and unraffled, I stood my ground and finally arrived to say "I do" to the most Amazing man anyone could ever be lucky enough to have. This Beautiful Man patiently waited for me and for 31 years his patience has never diminished. Take time to find your Soul Mate and nothing less will do. I love you, Jonathan,” she captioned her post.