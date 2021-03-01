As much as it’s somewhat hard to keep up with the wedding dress trend, it’s always good to see brides in something very innovative. And over the weekend, East African bride, Esther aid ‘I do’ to her husband in a romantic all-white themed wedding, we were pleasantly in admiration seeing the images.

The bride clearly knew what she wanted when she was dreaming up her wedding dress. With the help of her designer, Esther pulled out all the stops to conceive a unique confection. We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

The dress, a nude fabric strategically adorned with beautiful white floral appliques for the top of the jumpsuit was super glamorous, making the bride’s dream come true.

The jumpsuit gown featured a long scuba cape both on her shoulders and her back.

Esther finished off her look with beautiful accessories and a stunning fascinator that covered almost half her face.

Check photos and video below:

Esther