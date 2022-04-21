RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

S*x addiction: 3 things addicts say when they’re in denial

Berlinda Entsie

S*x addiction is real.

Couple
Couple

Living in denial that it’s just some urge to get some more action, isn’t going to help you.

Sex addiction can ruin your relationships and life, drifting you away from your loved ones.

When sex revolves around your mind and becomes a need that surpasses every other thing in your life, it becomes extremely difficult to cope with regular situations.

Some sex addicts tend to deny that they have any such condition that may suggest they need psychological or clinical treatment.

To help yourself identify if you’re one, here are some common things sex addicts say when they are in denial.

  • “You do not have enough sex with me”

Sex addicts try to make their partners believe that the latter doesn’t have enough sex with them. Sex addicts subconsciously try to manipulate their partners to believe that the lack of intimacy and sex in the relationship is causing it all to crumble.

  • “Unless it’s diagnosed, it’s not a condition”

Sex addicts occasionally argue that unless their situation is clinically diagnosed, they are not prone to any accusations of having a medical condition. And then they can further argue and state that it’s a ‘silly’ way to stop them from having ample sexual pleasure in their lives.

  • “It is not a crime to look at porn”

Excessively watching porn or getting addicted to it can be another major sign of sex addiction. But sex addicts argue that it’s not much of a big deal to look at porn. “It is just an urge that needs an easy way like porn, to satisfy.”

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

