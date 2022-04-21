S*x addiction: 3 things addicts say when they’re in denial

Sex addiction can ruin your relationships and life, drifting you away from your loved ones.

When sex revolves around your mind and becomes a need that surpasses every other thing in your life, it becomes extremely difficult to cope with regular situations.

Some sex addicts tend to deny that they have any such condition that may suggest they need psychological or clinical treatment.

To help yourself identify if you’re one, here are some common things sex addicts say when they are in denial.

“You do not have enough sex with me”

Sex addicts try to make their partners believe that the latter doesn’t have enough sex with them. Sex addicts subconsciously try to manipulate their partners to believe that the lack of intimacy and sex in the relationship is causing it all to crumble.

“Unless it’s diagnosed, it’s not a condition”

Sex addicts occasionally argue that unless their situation is clinically diagnosed, they are not prone to any accusations of having a medical condition. And then they can further argue and state that it’s a ‘silly’ way to stop them from having ample sexual pleasure in their lives.

“It is not a crime to look at porn”