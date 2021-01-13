  1. Lifestyle
Take this quiz and know how many boyfriends you will have in 2021?

Kojo Emmanuel
A great relationship is waiting for you. Answer these questions and you will be in love.

What're you looking for?

Something serious. I want to meet my soulmate
I just want to have some fun – nothing too serious
I want to meet someone and fall in love

Why did your last relationship end?

They cheated on me or I cheated on them
We weren't a good match
We just fell out of love with each other

What love song perfectly sums up your life in 2020?

Kuami Eugene - Confusion
Kofi Kinataa - Susuka
Shatta Wale - Gringo

Pick a romantic holiday destination

Villa Cisneros
Aqua Safari
I don't want to go

What instantly turns you off?

Someone with bad breath
Someone with poor personal hygiene
Someone who lies

How many dates have been on in 2020?

None
One
Three
Over 5
Your score:
Sorry, you're going to end up alone in 2021. It's not all bad though, it means more time to focus on yourself, family and friends. Besides, there's always 2022.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Kojo Emmanuel More from the author »
