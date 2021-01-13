Take this quiz and know how many boyfriends you will have in 2021?
A great relationship is waiting for you. Answer these questions and you will be in love.
What're you looking for?
Something serious. I want to meet my soulmate
I just want to have some fun – nothing too serious
I want to meet someone and fall in love
Why did your last relationship end?
They cheated on me or I cheated on them
We weren't a good match
We just fell out of love with each other
What love song perfectly sums up your life in 2020?
Kuami Eugene - Confusion
Kofi Kinataa - Susuka
Shatta Wale - Gringo
Pick a romantic holiday destination
Villa Cisneros
Aqua Safari
I don't want to go
What instantly turns you off?
Someone with bad breath
Someone with poor personal hygiene
Someone who lies
How many dates have been on in 2020?
None
One
Three
Over 5
Sorry, you're going to end up alone in 2021. It's not all bad though, it means more time to focus on yourself, family and friends. Besides, there's always 2022.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh