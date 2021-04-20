Tempted to cheat? 4 things to do when it feels too difficult to stay faithful

Being in a relationship or being married will not automatically take away your attraction to other people, neither does it mean interested people will stop chasing after you for sex and other extramarital affairs.

When you are faced with temptations, these are some of the things that will help you out.

Here are the things to do when it feels too difficult to stay faithful:

Keep your emotional issues for your partner only

When your partner offends you, or does something wrong, and refuses to see reason with you, sharing it and asking for someone else’s opinion might seem like the easiest thing to do. Especially someone of the opposite, sharing sensitive information may begin emotional bonds. A shoulder to cry on might soon become a ‘rod’ to ride on.

Limit opportunity

Limit or totally cut off ties with everyone who might be too tempting to ignore. Stay away from old flames and people with whom you’ve had sexual relationships in the past.

Seek assistance

If you feel tempted to spark up a relationship with someone else, tell someone. Talk to your religious head if that’s who you can fearlessly confide in. In the instance where you do not have any, or you feel they cannot be completely trusted, then you might want to meet with professional advisers/counsellors/ therapists.

Get your spouse involved