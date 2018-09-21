Pulse.com.gh logo
Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt


Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Controversial Counselor, George Lutterodt, says cheating is not a sin and should be seen as part of marriage.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Morning show Badwam Thursday, Mr Lutterodt urged men not to blame their wives if they cheat but rather see it as an opportunity to perform well in bed.

“Cheating is not a sin. If you are a man and your wife cheats or you catch your wife red-handed, just thank God because it is an opportunity to learn because your wife will come home with new bed skills,” he said.

Asked what he would do if his wife cheats, the counsellor said: “If I catch my wife in bed with someone, I will just stand there and watch it the more and learn so that if she comes home, she can also teach me more”.

According to him, most married women in Ghana are seeking sexual satisfaction outside their marital homes because husbands are “not performing”.

He further advised that sex is a key component in marriage thus couples have to learn how to satisfy each other in bed.

He said, however, that married women who go the extreme to please their husbands to save their marriages are rather worsening their case since such make-believes cannot stop a man from cheating.

