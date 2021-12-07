The best time of day to have sex, according to research

Going straight for it with your partner first thing in the morning—ideally, about 45 minutes after you first wake up—means you can bring your peak energy levels to your encounter. “Energy levels are at their highest after a good night’s rest which means both sexes have more stamina,” the study authors explain.

The survey also reveals that most people hit peak stress levels by 10:45 am. meaning if you wait that long, you may miss your window for a relaxing romp. That’s why the best time for sex is bright and early—maybe even earlier than some would like—but research shows it’s well worth setting the alarm.

There are many documented benefits of making love in the morning: For one, it can actually help couples feel more deeply connected. “During sex of any kind, you release oxytocin, the cuddle chemical,” Emily Morse, PhD, a human sexuality expert, recently told Women’s Health Magazine. “When you have morning sex specifically, you’ll feel more connected to your partner all day afterwards,” she added.

Plus, the oxytocin that you release has long-lasting effects: It helps to lower overall stress levels, meaning you should feel more relaxed as you get on with your day. The Forza study authors add, “The rush of endorphins sparked by sex lowers blood pressure and stress levels and makes us feel more upbeat for the rest of the day.”

Another perk of morning sex is it won’t mess with your sleep schedule. Yes, this may sound like the least inspired reason to have sex early in the day, but as research has continuously shown, a good night’s sleep is directly related to your sex drive. “Because sleep shortage is perceived as a stress factor, your body may increase the production of stress hormones, thereby suppressing the production of sex hormones,” Alex Savy, a certified sleep science coach and founder says. So, if it’s a better libido you’re after, feeling exhausted won’t do you any favours in the long run.