TheAyyrianXperience: Beautiful photos, videos from the extravagant wedding between Ama and Cyprian

The wedding ceremony is undoubtedly considered one of Ghana’s costliest weddings in 2022.

5 parties, 8 outfit changes, 10 wedding cakes, logo customized souvenirs, and a celebration of love. The Ayyrian Xperience wedding between model, Ama Ayeribi and Tech/real estate guru, Cyprian Ed is the most-talked-about wedding in town currently.

The couple began with a ballerina ring-bearing proposal. Then they created a website with all event details and an Instagram page to curate their wedding activities.

After 2 years of knowing each other, the two have followed their proposal with lavish that's got the whole country talking. Ama and Ed used over 25 vendors in planning and executing their ultimate dream wedding.

The traditional ceremony which took place at The Place in Aburi on Saturday, May 28, 2022, saw a rich display of culture and wealth. From customized kentes, guest gifts, and food setups that trended on social media for days. The couple changed three times, and the bridal party changed twice to give a slight glimpse into the lavish destination wedding that was to come.

The white wedding followed on Saturday, June 4, 2022, n the Western Region where guests travelled on a chartered flight to the Maaha Beach Resort. The couple booked all rooms at the Maaha Resort to ensure their guests can celebrate with them all weekend.

Guests were welcomed with customized coconut drinks, kente sash, and finger foods. An indoor arrival dinner was hosted where the couple moved from table to table with Brazilian masquerades greeting their guests. Changing into another outfit and customized slippers, guests moved to a well-designed setup for an all-white pre-wedding party.

What's more fascinating about the union was their white wedding. The couple exchanged vows in gorgeous outfits that were stunning. While the bride looked like a princess in her fairy tale Cinderella floor-sweeping gown, the groom stunned us with his multi-million suit.

Followed by a black-tie reception dinner where the bride changed twice and the couple danced to a special serenade from the Lengendary Kojo Antwi. Ballet dancers, unlimited food, and drinks entertained guests all night.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter. Check the photos and videos below:

