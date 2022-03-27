TheJonesBond22: Opulence and flamboyance on display at Ghanaian rich man, Kojo Jones' white wedding

The wedding which has become the talk of the town online because of its extravaganza and opulence, sees young Ghanaian businessman, Kojo Jones marrying his lover, Racheal Osei, at a star-studded event.

The wedding hashtagged #TheJonesBond22 courted attention Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after Kojo Jones paraded a long convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Kojo Jones and his wife just like the traditional marriage ceremony didn't disappoint us with their looks. They are definitely the point of attraction today.

Raychel looks elegant in a floor-sweeping long-sleeve gown. Her wrapped hair and makeup looked gorgeous on her.

The details of her gown are something to behold. A real beauty on display.

Kojo, on the other hand, looks dapper and more ready for the bride in his Black and white suit combo.

Obviously, the marriage ceremony of the businessman with the hashtag #thejonesbond2022 will be 2022's biggest wedding yet, just like that of Despite's son's wedding in 2020 and that of the Adinkra Pie CEO's wedding with Anita in 2021.

Opulence and flamboyance have already bathed the ceremony which has been become a trending discussion on social media as netizens can't stop talking about the extravaganza displayed.