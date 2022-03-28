TheJonesBond22: Raychel is the prettiest bride we have seen in 2022, she wore 7 gorgeous wedding dresses

Raychel got married to the love of her life, a Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones.

The wedding hashtagged #TheJonesBond22 courted attention Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after Kojo Jones paraded a long convoy of luxury cars to the Ashanti Region for his wedding.

As if that wasn't enough or better still the ice on the cake, the couple stormed Accra on Sunday for the white wedding, making it the talk of the town because of its extravaganza and opulence.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Raychel found just the perfect wedding gown and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

The traditional wedding which happened last Wednesday witnessed royalty and a display of rich Akan tradition as colourful Kente fabrics flooded the event.

When the bride stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her outfits.

Her first dress was a beautiful green and mauve kente ensemble with outstanding beading all over. The dress was contoured to match her beautiful figure which obviously got the attention of many.

She further changed into a floor-sweeping multi-coloured dress that had turquoise green as the dominant colour.

As if that was not enough, Rachael changed into a blue and gold combo apparel. And a whole blue kente combo dress.

For the white wedding, Raychel was a show stopper. There was a lace detail, silver beaded asymmetrical cascading and the train was just long enough that she dedicated some bridesmaids as carrier.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Raychel’s wedding dress was simply unique. The silhouette of the gown even reminded us of Disney Princess Tiana’s dress. Her designer featured a sweetheart neckline that settles with the look.

She glowed in the wrapped 180 inches frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Even the bouquet was something for the book.

She further wore two different outfits for the wedding reception. Definitely, an event that was classy and glamourous by all standards.