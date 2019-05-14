So you are wondering whether you made the right decision with your partner, or if you chose wrongly, here are few ways to know:

They are lacking in too many areas

Of course, perfection is really scarce, and this suggests that there will be something about your boo or bae that you’d have loved .

If, however, the list of what you want your partner to change is really lengthy, this means there is a huge possibility of arguments, complaints and discontent in the relationship.

You might need to ask yourself if you should still be dating them, really.

Unfavorable comparisons to your ex

When you find yourself constantly comparing your lover with your ex, even though you have been together for a number of months or more, then you could be dating the wrong person.

While many people will say that comparison with your ex is quite inevitable, the real problem arises when your present partner falls short of the standard set by your former partner.

I mean, there’s a reason you broke up with your ex, and if your present partner is actually lower in standard than someone you had to let go of, what does that say about him/her?

Also, this could even be a huge sign that you’re not over your ex.

Your family and friends dislike him

This might be a little tricky in the sense that people’s opinion about who you date or don’t date should not really matter that much, especially if they are just plainly hating on him/her for no reason.

However, if EVERYONE don’t like him - your family, your friends ­­­­­–­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ then he might indeed be wrong for you.

Breaking up with them doesn't scare you

You feel like you’re going to be just fine with or without them. You are not bothered about a potential break-up.

Well, that nonchalance should tell you something.