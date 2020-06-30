These are not normal times.

Coronavirus has had a huge impact on the wedding season. The then very rampant wedding ceremonies have drastically reduced.

Following the invasion of a virus that literally halted the world and took trapped us all on lockdown, most things have not been the same.

However, one thing stays if you actually want to put your mind to it and that is keeping tradition and slaying on your wedding day.

Yaw and Tilly had their wedding ceremony on the weekend of June 27. On the back of a lockdown and many directives from Ghana’s president in relation to public gathers, the pastor and his wife followed all the rules regarding safety but did not compromise on being adorable on their big day.

Tilly wore a colourful Kente cloth depicting the culture of the land where the marriage ceremony was held as his romantic husband complimented his white African look with a touch of his wife’s garment as a scarf.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente in an adorable way during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Yaw and Tilly to inspire you.

This adorable couple gave the perfect Kente goals during their marriage ceremony

