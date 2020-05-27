Every little detail is very important if you want your wedding to beat the test of time and most importantly become the talk of the town.

From the stationery to the decor and set up, menu to the ushers, MC to the DJ, photography to videographer, the wedding planner has to be very meticulous and creative because originality is the key in this era of social media.

In a couple of photos circulating online, a beautiful bribe took their photoshoot to another level before and after the traditional wedding.

Dress in a stunning white gown, the gorgeous bride with an impeccable hair goal was driven in a carriage to meet her groom.

As if that was not enough, the groom adorned in his Airforce uniform gave the bride a beautiful welcoming gesture and this is even more gorgeous.

Check out the photos below:

This bride used a carriage to meet her groom and it's beautiful

This bride used a carriage to meet her groom and it's beautiful

This bride used a carriage to meet her groom and it's beautiful

Bride and groom

Bride and groom