This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

The bride clearly knew what she wanted when she was dreaming up her wedding dress. With the help of her designer, she pulled out all the stops to conceive a unique confection.

In what we term simple and classy, Angela won our hearts with her gorgeous pink Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

She glowed in the body wave blonde hair that cascaded around her neck and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Her husband was never left behind the show when he pulled out his wrapped Kente cloth.

It was a real showstopper for her white wedding. The dress, a white fabric strategically adorned with beautiful white floral appliques was super glamorous, making the bride’s dream come true.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Angela’s wedding dress was simply unique. Her designer featured a sweetheart neckline that settles with the look.

She glowed in the wrapped hairstyle and the flawless makeup. Even the bouquet was something for the book.

Check photos below:

[Photo credit: FocusnBlur]

