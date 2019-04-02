Luckily for us, anal sex is no longer the taboo subject it was. Most Women who've tried and tested it say that it's a welcome addition to their sexual repertoire.

Just as we move from one to two, some anal foreplay is in order before you go for the whole nine yards of anal sex. Contrary to what people think, anal sex is not dirty. According to a clinical sexologist, the anus and the lower part of the rectum actually have very little faecal material in them.

Before we begin, let’s go over the basics once again. Always have lube in handy and make good use of your butt plugs. Make sure that whatever you butt in your butt doesn’t make its way into your vagina or mouth. Plus you may think you are pooping but you are not.

Always remember, it's your booty and you make the rules. And don’t forget to communicate.

Start small and slow

READ ALSO: Top 5 STI's you can get through rimming (rim job)

Try to keep it simple before working up to the more intense stuff. Use your fingers, tongue or a very small butt plug for starters. This would ease your partner up without the initial pain shock.

Add additional stimulation

It feels best when there’s some Vaginal, clitoral, nipple-centric stimulation going on too. Some women cannot orgasm from anal stimulation alone and may need some help from other areas of the body.

Give the butt checks some action too

Starting with a sensual booty massage would go a long way to help your partner relax. Yes, we know the ultimate goal is the butthole, but those cheeks deserve some love too. Try this simple technique to incorporate a little butt love there.

Place your thumbs in the creases where the legs meet the butt cheeks and glide your thumbs along the crease from the inner thigh area to the outer side and lift. Repeat. Do not forget to use lube.