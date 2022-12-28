Top 5 Ghanaian celebrity weddings of 2022

Interestingly their weddings tend to make news more and we honestly love all the buzz that comes with it.

This list features Ghanaian celebrity weddings that took over the internet over the years.

Which of these weddings did you enjoy most?

Tracey Boakye and Frank Kwaku Badu Ntiamoah

The popular actress cum entrepreneur tied the knot with her fiancé, Frank Kwaku Badu Ntiamoah, in a private ceremony on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The couple followed their traditional wedding with a white wedding and a grand dinner in Accra. The nuptials between the two love birds was a 4-day event that started on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and ended on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Some famed Ghanaian musicians including Kwabena Kwabena and Becca all performed at the event.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Arguably one of Ghana's biggest celebrity weddings, the four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture and the bride had the dresses to prove it.

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Bridget Otoo and Van Ago Tetteh

Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otootied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Takoradi on, Saturday, 13, 2022.

Bridget left the singles market to spend the rest of her life with her husband whose name has surfaced as Van Ago Tetteh.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Kojo Nkansah Lil Win and Maame Serwaa

The famed comic actor has tied the knot with his American-based girlfriend whose name has surfaced on the internet as Maame Serwaa.

The ceremony took place at a private venue and saw in attendance various personalities from the Entertainment Industry.

The couple’s traditional marriage photos showed how joyous they are while taking this step.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Amanda Clinton and Jean-Paul Amegashie

Legal practitioner Amanda Clinton tied the knot with the love of her life, Jean-Paul.

The couple, Amanda and her fiancé Jean-Paul Amegashie followed their traditional wedding with a star-studded white wedding. The garden wedding came off on Saturday, May 30, 2022, and was followed by a reception at a private venue.

In attendance were various personalities from across the country including her family.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina and Kwabena Jumah

The white wedding of the daughters of President Akufo Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, was held on Sunday, April 24, at the Presidency.

Edwina married Kwabena Jumah, the son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana.

Before the white wedding, the couple had their traditional wedding on April 20.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion included: the parents of the couple, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote, high profile NPP members, and diplomats.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana