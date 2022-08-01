RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

#Francey22: Tracey Boakye wore 9 gorgeous outfits for her wedding

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

#Francey22: Tracey Boakye wore 9 gorgeous outfits for her wedding

Tracey Boakye outfits for her wedding
Tracey Boakye outfits for her wedding

Tracey Boakye is the latest bride in town.

Recommended articles

If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Anita was on her wedding day.

The Ghanaian actress and producer got married in a star-studded ceremony to her love, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The nuptials between the two love birds was a 4-day event that started on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and ended on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Some famed Ghanaian musicians including Kwabena Kwabena and Becca all performed at the event.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Arguably one of Ghana's biggest celebrity weddings, the four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture and the bride had the dresses to prove it.

Tracey wore the perfect outfits for her wedding and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

There was a lace detail, silver beaded asymmetrical cascading and the train was just long enough for her bridesmaids to follow.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Tracey's wedding outfits were simply unique.

Take a look:

Day one

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana

Day two

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye's wedding
Tracey Boakye's wedding Pulse Ghana

Day three

Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah
Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah Pulse Ghana

Day four

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tracey Boakye and Frank's wedding invitation

Confirmed: Tracey Boakye set to marry on Thursday, July 28

Tracey Boakye and Frank’s wedding

Check out the first photo from Tracey Boakye and Frank’s white wedding

5 common reasons why men get tired of dating you [Credit: xoNecole]

5 common reasons men lose interest in relationships

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/626Blaze]

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi