Francey22: Tracey Boakye wore 9 gorgeous outfits for her wedding

If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Anita was on her wedding day.

The Ghanaian actress and producer got married in a star-studded ceremony to her love, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The nuptials between the two love birds was a 4-day event that started on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and ended on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Some famed Ghanaian musicians including Kwabena Kwabena and Becca all performed at the event.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Arguably one of Ghana's biggest celebrity weddings, the four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture and the bride had the dresses to prove it.

Tracey wore the perfect outfits for her wedding and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

There was a lace detail, silver beaded asymmetrical cascading and the train was just long enough for her bridesmaids to follow.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Tracey's wedding outfits were simply unique.

Take a look:

Day one

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Day two

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Day three

Pulse Ghana