Tracey Osei releases baby bump photos to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary [Photos]

They followed their traditional wedding with a star-studded white on February 15, 2020.

After the millionaire wedding we witnessed, the couple has stayed strong making us believe in celebrity couples.

They have also welcomed twin girls since they got married.

As they celebrate their anniversary, the two took to their Instagram page wishing each other a happy anniversary while sharing lovely photos and words of affirmation.

Tracy Osei, however, decided to give us more gist of how romantic and adorable their marriage is.

She posted some baby bump photos of herself and her husband while dressed in white outfits.

She captioned the photos, "One of my absolute favourite moments of our 2-year journey!!"

Obviously, the baby bump photos were that of their twins who turned a year older recently.

We couldn't love Kennedy Osei and his wife any less. Their love is beautiful.

Pulse.com.gh wishes them a happy anniversary.

Check photos of the couple below:

