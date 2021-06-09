RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Traditional wedding: You wouldn't want to miss the stunning outfit this bride wore on her big day

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Check out the perfect Kente inspiration for your wedding.

Yaa
Yaa Pulse Ghana

Every bride needs a statement wedding gown on their special day. One that has the ability to completely direct the eyes to your direction, that’s exactly the type Yaa wished for her day and she was served by her designer.

Recommended articles

In other words, if you ever wondered what a beautiful red Kente combo traditional wedding dress looked like, just take a peek at the nuptials of Yaa.

Yaa said "I do" to the love of her life in a colourful event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding. Yaa's bejewelled dress also featured illusion princess-worthy, off-the-shoulder hand with sparkling to match accessories. She paired her stunning dress with simple makeup and an elegant hairstyle that made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Yaa to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

[Photo: System_Studios]

Yaa
Yaa Pulse Ghana
Yaa
Yaa Pulse Ghana
Yaa
Yaa Pulse Ghana
Yaa
Yaa Pulse Ghana
Yaa
Yaa Pulse Ghana
Yaa
Yaa Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]