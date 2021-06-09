Traditional wedding: You wouldn't want to miss the stunning outfit this bride wore on her big day

In other words, if you ever wondered what a beautiful red Kente combo traditional wedding dress looked like, just take a peek at the nuptials of Yaa.

Yaa said "I do" to the love of her life in a colourful event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding. Yaa's bejewelled dress also featured illusion princess-worthy, off-the-shoulder hand with sparkling to match accessories. She paired her stunning dress with simple makeup and an elegant hairstyle that made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Yaa to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

[Photo: System_Studios]

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana