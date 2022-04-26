Undeniablyyours2022: Kemi Adetiba and Oscar honoured Ghanaian-Nigerian culture in their traditional wedding

The wedding hashtagged #Undeniablyyours2022 courted attention with what seemed like a movie scene featuring exceptionally flamboyant African characters. In simple terms, Kemi, her husband and her guests made magic with their attires.

Kemi’s traditional wedding outfits witnessed deep aspects of her Ekiti, Efik, and Ghanaian heritage. Her first appearance was a stunning green lace gown, a corset tied at the back with bead appliques by Hertunba.

She wore an unconventional gele made by Vavavoom, that caught the attention of many. It was one of those satellite-looking ones and not the gele with neat steps that is trendy among brides.

Her second outfit, a typical royal Efik regalia. She definitely paid homage to her maternal roots which she already disclosed to be the Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Then, came her Ghanaian outfit, a perfect match with her husband’s wrapped kente outfit.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Kemi wore a mini kente ensemble with outstanding beading all over. The dress was contoured to match her beautiful figure which obviously got the attention of many. Her outfit was an absolute evidence of her love association with the people of Ghana.

We can't stop staring at her gorgeous hair and flawless makeup making her the most woman at the event.

