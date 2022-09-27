Unplanned pregnancy: Here's how to tell your partner you are expecting a baby

An unexpected pregnancy wasn’t part of your plans, but here you are. You’re looking at a positive pregnancy test, and a million questions enter your mind.

In the midst of this overwhelming emotion, not only do you have to process this yourself, but you also have to tell your partner.

Even if you have a healthy relationship, it is common to feel a little nervous about telling your spouse/partner that you are pregnant when that wasn’t part of your plans right now.

So, how exactly do you tell them about an unexpected pregnancy?

We have compiled tips to help you tell your partner you’re unexpectedly pregnant.

Inform him in person when possible

The greatest approach to breaking major news is almost always in person. The only time you shouldn’t is if you don’t think it’s safe. Email or text miscommunications have happened to all of us. Since you can see each other’s facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language while you are face to face, communication is more accurate. Make sure you have enough time to discuss and select a suitable location. When you’re in a hurry, this is not the conversation to start, so at a time when you have some privacy, tell your mate about it kindly. However, should you fear their response, then don’t hesitate to inform your partner in a public setting or bring a support person with you.

Be sincere

It’s important to express your true feelings in a healthy relationship, but don’t start the conversation by saying, “I have awful news.” Remember that you didn’t cause your pregnancy, therefore you don’t have to take responsibility or bother yourself with sugar-coating your emotions in an effort to control his reaction.

Give him room to respond

When you tell your partner you are pregnant, give him the time and space to experience his true feelings. Think back to your initial response and imagine how difficult it must be for him to experience his initial response in front of you. Men frequently react with a complex mixture of surprise, rage, denial, fear, and happiness. He might even inquire about your due date or the stage of your pregnancy. No matter how your partner initially responds, you always deserve to be respected and treated with dignity. Ideally, your lover will react in a responsible and encouraging manner.

Seek assistance with your unexpected pregnancy