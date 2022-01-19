Vaginal orgasm: How to experience this orgasmic bliss

However, you might find other spots to be pleasurable as sensitivity in the vagina varies.

Finding out what kind of stimulation you need for a vaginal orgasm depends on your body and preferences. So, you’re going to need to do a bit of experimentation to discover what feels best.

Clitoral and vaginal orgasm

Vaginal orgasms come from internal stimulation from your man’s penis, a dildo, fingers, etc. Many people believe the G-spot is inside your vagina, but it may not be a separate entity and may even be from stimulation of the rest of your clitoris that rests beneath the surface.

Clitoral orgasms tend to be more common during intercourse, and less than half of women have regular vaginal orgasms during intercourse. Of the women who report having vaginal orgasms, many find them to be much more intense and satisfying than clitoral orgasms.

The right spot

Having a vaginal orgasm is slightly different for every woman.