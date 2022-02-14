Valentine's Day: 4 hot tips for couples to have incredible romantic sex

Valentine's Day 2022 is here and love is in the air. This is the time when couples try to plan something new to steam up their relationship even if it is cheesy for some.

If nothing else, why not give your sex life a Valentine twist and make the most of that romantic mood?

Here are some tips to give your spouse mind-blowing sex this season:

Set the mood

If you want to have romantic sex, you need to set the mood.

Create a romantic atmosphere by dimming the lights, putting on some soft music, and lighting some candles.

Kiss and build sexual anticipation by flirting throughout the day.

Make it a date.

Romantic sex is best had when you have the proper time to devote to your spouse.

Practice romantic foreplay

One of the best sex tips on how to make sex more romantic is to practice foreplay. Take your time while focusing on your partner’s pleasure. Kiss, touch, and explore each other. Don’t rush through it in favour of the big finale.

Not only will this make sex feel more intense and exciting for both partners, but it also gives them the opportunity to spend more time connecting on an emotional level.

Communicate about sex

If you want to get the most out of your sex life, you must be willing to communicate.

Communicating about sex boosts relationship quality and sexual satisfaction in a marriage.

There are many reasons why you and your partner should practise healthy sexual communication.

For a start, it will help you both be better lovers. The more you come to know what turns your partner on, the better you will be at pleasing them. Sexual communication can also help you avoid awkward misunderstandings between the sheets!

Enjoy the moment

It goes without saying that fast sex isn’t romantic sex. If you feel yourself close to finishing, but your partner isn’t there yet, stop, calm down, and start again. Enjoy the moment.

Orgasms are fun, but they shouldn’t necessarily be the sole purpose of your lovemaking.

Of course, everyone wants to “cross the finish line,” but don’t get so caught up in making fireworks that you lose sight of the amazing connection you’re sharing with your spouse.