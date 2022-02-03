Valentine's Day: 5 ways you are celebrating the day wrongly

Research has shown that most people have annexed the opportunity of Valentine’s celebration to perpetuate all kinds of menace.

It is important to understand that Valentine is a symbol of love that should be shared with the people around us, most especially those in our neighbourhood.

Here, we discuss some wrong ways most people celebrate Valentine’s day in the country and the need to abstain from such practices.

See them below.

Breaking up one’s relationship to avoid responsibilities

It is quite unfortunate how so many people tend to dissolve their relationship all in the bid to avoid spending during Valentine’s celebration. Well, I quite understand your partner wants you to buy her a gift and you probably don’t have enough money, but calling off the relationship to avoid such responsibility isn’t the right approach to take. Make her understand you aren’t financially capable at the moment, and when you have money; you will do the needful and equally buy her the present she desires. Doing this will help promote peace and harmony in your relationship.

Spending your life savings on gifts

Valentine celebration usually comes with gifting one’s partner with items and equally giving them a treat, notwithstanding; it becomes important to be prudent in your spending and not lavish all your money on gifts you can barely afford. Spending all your savings or borrowing to impress your partner is an irrational practice that might leave you in lack and debt.

Making fake marriage proposals for fun

Making a false marriage proposal to a lady who is probably expecting a real commitment is a practice that might be traumatizing for her. As a man, you should understand that they are some pranks that might be devastating on your partner, and believe me; this is one of them. Making a fake proposal might end up hurting your partner’s emotions, hence; you should desist from it.

Drinking to stupor most especially in public places

Studies have shown that so many persons have fallen into one disadvantage or the other on Valentine’s day simply because they couldn’t control their intake of alcohol. Consuming more alcohol than your body can accommodate is one practice that will get you drunk and eventually prompt people to take advantage of you. Studies have also shown that they have been over a thousand cases of sexual abuse and robbery on drunk victims in the last decade.

Being depressed and resentful because you are single