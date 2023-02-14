ADVERTISEMENT
Valentine's Day: 6 Ghanaian celebrities basked in romance [Photos]

Berlinda Entsie

These Ghanaian celebrity couples are completely enveloped in the spirit of love this Valentine's Day.

Ghanaian celebrity couples
Ghanaian celebrity couples

We couldn't love these celebrity couples any less. Their love is so beautiful.

As each year passes by, people including our favourite celebrities are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.

However, a lot of these marriages break up in the end due to unforeseen circumstances. Keeping a marital home together is tough, even more, when your life is under constant public scrutiny.

Today, February 14, is Valentine's day and Ghanaian celebrities who are married are serving us the best couple goals. We love how they keep inspiring us and making us believe in love again amid all the numerous breakups and divorces in the country.

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year meant to shower our loved ones with the love and appreciation they deserve. Whether their love language is communicated with extravagant gifts like diamonds or good old-fashioned quality time, couples tend to pull out all the stops to show their special someone just how appreciated they truly are.

Celebrity couples took full advantage of this lovey-dovey holiday to express what’s on their heart.

No matter how long or short their relationship is, these lovebirds had romance on full display this day.

Check out the celebrity love moments we witnessed on Valentine’s Day 2023:

Tracy Amoateng and her husband

Stacy Amoateng and her husband
Stacy Amoateng and her husband Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame and his wife

Okyeame Kwame and Annica mark 14th wedding anniversary
Okyeame Kwame and Annica mark 14th wedding anniversary Okyeame Kwame and Annica mark 14th wedding anniversary Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene and Eugene

Lebene and Eugene
Lebene and Eugene Pulse Ghana

Selly Gally and Praye Tietia

Selly and Praye Tietia
Selly and Praye Tietia Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo and his wife

John Dumelo and his wife
John Dumelo and his wife Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband
Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Pulse Ghana
