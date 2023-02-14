Valentine's Day: 6 Ghanaian celebrities basked in romance [Photos]

As each year passes by, people including our favourite celebrities are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.

However, a lot of these marriages break up in the end due to unforeseen circumstances. Keeping a marital home together is tough, even more, when your life is under constant public scrutiny.

Today, February 14, is Valentine's day and Ghanaian celebrities who are married are serving us the best couple goals. We love how they keep inspiring us and making us believe in love again amid all the numerous breakups and divorces in the country.

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year meant to shower our loved ones with the love and appreciation they deserve. Whether their love language is communicated with extravagant gifts like diamonds or good old-fashioned quality time, couples tend to pull out all the stops to show their special someone just how appreciated they truly are.

Celebrity couples took full advantage of this lovey-dovey holiday to express what’s on their heart.

No matter how long or short their relationship is, these lovebirds had romance on full display this day.

Check out the celebrity love moments we witnessed on Valentine’s Day 2023:

Tracy Amoateng and her husband

Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame and his wife

Okyeame Kwame and Annica mark 14th wedding anniversary Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene and Eugene

Pulse Ghana

Selly Gally and Praye Tietia

Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo and his wife

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband