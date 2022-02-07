Val's Day for singles: Here's how to avoid gnashing on the day of love

It’s easy to get jealous and frustrated if you’re single on Valentine’s Day since all the happy couples you know could be sharing cute photos and lovey-dovey status updates all day.

You deserve to be happy, with or without a partner, so do everything in your power to make this holiday a positive occasion.

Don’t fret, with a positive attitude and a little creativity, you can have just as much fun as every happy couple you encounter… even if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

Take it as a normal day

You don’t even have to do anything special on Valentine’s Day to get through it. Wake up whenever you usually do, brush your teeth, have some breakfast, and go about your day just like it was any other. Because sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself to avoid feeling sad is to pretend that the holiday doesn’t even exist. There’s always next year.

Treat yourself

The idea of taking yourself on a date might sound kind of strange, but this is one of the best ways to learn how to be happy alone. A massage will relieve any tension built up from stress at work or home; a make-over will give you a fresh, exciting look that increases your confidence; going to a restaurant or movie alone will help you become more comfortable by yourself (and you can even choose to go where you want to go without debating the issue with friends or family), and retail therapy is almost always a good idea.

Catch up with someone you miss.

It’s easy to lose touch with the special people who add meaning to our lives when we get busy with life. If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, why not take the opportunity to catch up with a close friend who you haven’t talked to in months or years? Thanks to the power of the Internet, location is irrelevant; you can chat face-to-face with a friend who lives on the other side of the world.

Have a singles party