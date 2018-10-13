Vodafone Ghana CEO Yolanda Cuba grabs Ghanaian boyfriend

news

Yolanda Cuba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, has revealed she's in a relationship.

The South African, who was appointed CEO in 2016, has told Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray that she is dating in a relationship with a Ghanaian.

She had never been to Ghana until her appointment as Vodafone Ghana CEO, she revealed in August.

“ I’m currently going out, he is a Ghanaian,” she responded to a question from Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

She said her boyfriend is not intimidated by her position. "No way, he is not at all,” responded to a question posed to her by Bola Ray.

Yolanda joined Vodacom Group in November 2014 as Strategy and New Business Director. She previously worked as Executive Director, Strategy & Business Support at South African Breweries Limited (‘SAB’) and as Group CEO of the publicly listed Mvelaphanda Group.

Yolanda was also selected as one of the Young Global Leaders in 2008, an initiative by the World Economic Forum and named as one of the “20 Youngest Power Women in Africa” by Forbes Magazine in 2011.

She is South African and has degrees in Statistics and Accounting from the Universities of Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. She is also an alumnus of INSEAD International Executive Programme.

She was appointed Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana in March 2016.