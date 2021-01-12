Nadia and Sadat really brought that Disney fairytale wedding to life with their big days. We were captivated right from their traditional wedding. Then they got us all in our feelings with their wedding reception photos.

The ceremony was well attended by friends and family. It’s beautiful to see two people from different worlds and culture come together as one because of love.

The adorable couple won our hearts with their impeccable outfits for their traditional wedding. The bride wore a wrapped slit and top matched with Gele. Her makeup accessories matched her outfit perfectly.

The groom also stunned us with a matching Agbada just like his wife's.

For the wedding reception, the bride changed into a long floor-sweeping nude dress and matching hijab apparel that looked stunning on her. The groom also went the suit and tie way looking all dapper for his wife.

The photos tell an enthralling story of two best friends taking on life together forever. And every frame just leaves us spellbound!

Feel all the sweetness from #MyOwn2020 with the photos below.

[Photos credit: Jema Photography]

Sadat and Nadia's rings

Nadia's shoes and accessories

Nadia's earings

Nadia

Nadia

Nadia

Nadia

Nadia

Nadia

Nadia

Nadia

Sadat

Sadat

Sadat and Nadia

Sadat and Nadia

Nadia and her family

Sadat and Nadia