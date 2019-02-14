A couple has set the internet on an eye-popping mode with their unusual wedding outfit and we just can't have enough of their of it. The gave us a very different outfit color from the usual white apparels.

Though white will forever be classic and beautiful, this couple proved there was something undeniable about the appeal of an unexpected navy blue wax print for the big day of a couple.

The man was donned in the same a navy blue wax print blazer his wife's dress was made from. His wife also gave us a full length simple yet elegant gown and shifted from the normal tiara to serve us a native scarf as a headgear .