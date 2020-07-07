Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Zynnell Zuh has a great fashion sense and understands the relevance of investing in quality products which will last a lifetime and make her stand out.

The trendsetter is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes. Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

She showed the world how beautiful she’s going to be as a bride when she shared some amazing wedding photos.

The actress has launched her clothing line, Zyellegant. It is a bespoke Bridal Styling for the brides, bridal teams, wedding guests, and more. The team styles for all occasions taking into consideration luxury couture millinery, luxury accessories, statement clutches, jewellery, couture garments amongst others.

Even though it’s just a photoshoot to launch her clothing line Zyellegant, she looks really amazing as the wedding dress fits her.

Check photos below:

