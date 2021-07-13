Wedding guest? Lydia Forson has the perfect outfit inspiration for the role

For wedding guests, they’re meant to show up at the venue in style. They can achieve that not just with your gifts but also with your outfit.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered. The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a simple lace dress.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but wedding guests need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been given a wedding invitation.

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect wedding guest goal we have ever seen this 2021.

She was clad in a beautiful white top matched with a wrapped skirt.

Complemented with her flawless makeup, floral fascinator and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her natural twist hairstyle had a life on its own.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana