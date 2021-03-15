The talk about weddings is a very tricky and highly relative one. Ghanaians have had their way of doing things especially with culture deems. Culture, however, is dynamic and the dynamism of Ghana’s culture when it comes to marriage ceremonies has been phenomenal.

There is no shortage of wedding trends to explore when planning. From creative dessert spreads to elaborate photo booths, the modern-day wedding is full of fun breaks from tradition.

One of those new trends is the wedding hashtag. With guests eager to share in your big day, many couples encourage using a custom wedding hashtag when posting on social media during the celebration. Usually, the hashtag is a play on the couple’s names or a creative turn of phrase.

Following the popular #Kency2020 trends, we have witnessed interesting wedding hashtag trends that we can't get over.

Pulse.com.gh brings to you some interesting wedding hashtag trends this season. Take inspirations from these and share with us yours.

#Kengotsmart: A beautiful ceremony between Ken and Charlotte.

#Hookedonsarfomensah: This is a wedding between Prince and Annette.

#Penny4rex2020: Rexford and Penny's wedding.

#BecomingDadzie2020: Portia and Dadzie's extravagant wedding.

#NksYouwereWondering: Nana Kwaku and Nana Kwakyewa beautiful wedding.

#Gingerme2020: Kwame and Paulina got us with this one.

#Settled2020: Gosple musician Joe Mettle and Selassie's star-studded wedding.