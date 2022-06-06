Wedding on a budget: 5 items couples opt for that are useless after the wedding

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to planning a wedding, each decision has a hefty price tag attached to it.

We are going to show you all the unnecessary extras you are likely to be tempted to splurge on. However, these won’t make a difference to your big day. Cutting back on these wedding costs will save you a significant chunk of money on your day.

Depending on your priorities, here are some items you can cross off your list to cut costs:

Most stationery

Just use a wedding website to compile all your information and to collect RSVPs. Plus, save money on printing and stamps by emailing wedding invitations. Simply go paperless.

Programs

Traditional programs are expensive to print and end up being thrown away. Rather, send soft copies to people that will get access to it and save yourself the hustle of printing them.

Personalized items

You go to weddings and get napkins or tissues or even water which have stickers or they are printed in the couple's name, what do you do with them. No one keeps the personalized napkin as a keepsake. Not even the couple. They are meant to be used to wipe hands and faces and thrown in the trash! Why waste money on something that is meant to be trash?

Expensive decorations

Sadly – or maybe refreshingly – the majority of your decorations will go unnoticed. Just because they’re at every Instagrammers event doesn’t mean they have to be at your wedding. If you do want an area dedicated to snapping some pics, some simple decor as a backdrop and you are good to go. What's more, the decor on the car, what does it really do after the wedding.

Wedding robes for bride

Truth is you deserve the best. A bridal robe completes your wedding journey, but is it really necessary? If you really want to cut down on cost at your wedding, then a wedding robe might really not be necessary. After you are down with your makeup and taking the bridal robe photos, the wedding robe practically is left in the wardrobe and not even attended to again. If you want to still get a robe for pictures, find a simple inexpensive robe and save some money.

Inviting people you don’t want

Let’s be honest. There are people on your guest list who are only on there because you feel like you have to.