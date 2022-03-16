Wedding on a budget: Here's why you should consider buying a sterling silver ring for your big day

After all, it’s going to be one of the most important purchases of your life and you want to make sure that it’s perfect. Here, we’re sharing everything you need to know about buying a sterling silver ring.

Here's why it may be the best option if you are planning a wedding on a budget:

Sterling silver is affordable

It’s no secret that wedding rings are expensive. However, you don’t really have to spend an arm and a leg to get something special for your partner.

If you’re already losing your mind at the price of the diamond, then you might want to go with sterling silver when it comes to the metal part of the ring. This way, you’ll be saving a little bit of money since you’re not going with a gold variant.

Sterling silver is durable

Sterling silver rings are popular because they’re made with materials that are meant to last for years and years.

Because sterling silver is comprised of 92.5 percent pure silver and typically 7.5 percent of copper, the result is strong and durable. However, a sterling silver ring will need to be cleaned regularly to avoid tarnishing.

Sterling silver is versatile

Did you know that sterling silver is a soft metal that can be easily moulded and shaped into whatever ring style you need? It’s true!

Many people choose sterling silver wedding rings because they provide easing moulding and engraving which can help save some time and money. So if your partner is wanting an intricate design or a unique shape, go with a sterling silver wedding ring.

Sterling silver is classic

Not sure which metal to choose for your partner’s wedding ring? Sterling silver is an option that’s popular among many to-be couples because of the classic look and feel.