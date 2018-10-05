news

Nigerian UK based gospel artiste, Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of popular preacher, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has finally said "I do" to her Ghanaian fiancé, Philip Frimpong in a traditional marriage.

Earlier this year, Sharon shared the news of her upcoming wedding ceremony on her Facebook page with the caption "CSO Weds Phillip Save the date...6th Oct 2018"

Members of Christ Embassy, including popular singer Sinach, were present at the lavish affair which was held yesterday in Lagos Nigeria.

The white wedding will take place on Saturday October 6th 2018.

Here are photos from the traditional wedding of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter to her Ghanaian fiance.