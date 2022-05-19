What turns men on? 6 interesting and naughty tips to get him hard

Turn him on without using any words, and make use of suggestive body language to ignite the magic between you two. Body language is a great way to turn a guy on. when you master the art of creating sexual tension without saying a word, there’s hardly anything that can stop you.

The trick here is to be as subtle as you can, you don’t want to come across as being ‘’thirsty’’. Teasing and turning a man on requires a learning curve, make sure you try out more than one tip in order to find out what works best for both of you.

Use these tips as pointers to improve your seduction skills and add a fun twist to your relationship.

Body language

Learn the art of provocative glances, lock eyes with him and give him a long tender and sexy stare with a lot of meaning, as it’s often said, actions speak louder than words. A steamy look is a promise of things to come and it will send his imagination on a wild spin. The trick is to be confident and accompany your stare with a sexy and languorous smile and he’ll imagine all kinds of things, men are visual beings so he’s bound to be turned on.

Play with your food

The way you handle your food is a good way to send a message, how you lick an ice-cream cone or how you bite into a banana can be a great turn on. Use this to your advantage, play with food on your plate in a sensual way, foreplay does not have to include only chocolate or whipped cream. Grab a strawberry when you know he’s watching, bite into it with appetite and he’ll imagine you licking food off his body. You could also run your finger seductively around your glass to tease him and get his mind running. Nothing can get him in the mood like this seemingly innocent but highly effective trick.

Kiss the roof of his mouth

This is an area that's often ignored, the roof of the mouth, one of the most ticklish parts of the body. You may think you’ve kissed all of him before but if you haven’t tried this you’re in for a treat. The way to go about this is to run your tongue about twice across the roof of his mouth. Don’t overdo it, you don’t want it to become weird, once or twice is enough. This move will send chills across his spine and to the rest of his body in a split second.

Dirty talk into his ear

Guys love it when a girl dirty talks in the bedroom and your guy is no exception. Tell him how you feel about what he’s doing to you, what you want him to do accompanied by heavy moaning and breathing into his ear.

No need for anything too complicated like reciting the periodic table( just saying). Keep it simple and colourful, do not hesitate to boost his ego, tell him he’s the best you’ve ever had, and that no one has ever touched you as he does. Encourage and cheer him on in bed and watch how he gets riled up like never before.

Take charge

Women are usually scared of taking charge and leading their guys in bed, nothing turns a guy on like a woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to take charge. Get on top and ride him like a cowgirl, control the pace of his climax by intensifying or holding back your strokes. Guys testify that this position is a killer move and it can’t be topped.

Take the upper hand by ordering him to strip or to be still, introduce new sensations and add excitement, and use your hands, your tongue, lips, and hair to find sensitive zones to explore, he’d love this.

Tease till he begs for mercy

Get him riled up by kissing and licking your way down his torso, stopping short of where he wants it the most. Tease him with all your clothes on and take your time to take them off. Let him feel a combination of frustration and anticipation until he can’t bear it any longer.