When exactly is the best time to buy a wedding dress?

So what is the best time to buy a wedding dress? You need to find a time where you can save money but also have it in time for your wedding. Keep reading to find out.

Best time of year to buy your wedding dress

When to buy a wedding dress depends on when you’re wedding is scheduled, of course, as you need time for fittings and alterations. But many brides are on a tight budget and want to know what the best time of year is to buy wedding dresses. Different seasons may bring different pricing, new styles, bargains, and more.

A good rule of thumb for when to buy your wedding dress is to shop between 6 to 12 months before the wedding. A year before your wedding is a good time to begin looking for a dress; you should already have a date set and venue booked, so you know when and where the wedding will take place. With that information, you can consider the season and popular styles for wedding dresses.

It’s important to allow enough time between choosing a dress and the big day. Wedding dress shopping is fun, but it can be stressful if you’re on a time crunch. Your shopping timeline needs to consider the time it will take to find the perfect dress, plus the time to place an order and get alterations completed in time for the wedding day.

On the other hand, you also don’t want to buy your dress too early. If you have a longer engagement, it may be tempting to go wedding dress shopping early. Buying a wedding dress too early, however, can lead to buyer's remorse. You may see a dress you like more in the time before the wedding, your body may change, or your style tastes may change in that time.

Wedding dress shopping timeline

Wedding planning is all about timing – to reduce stress, it’s best to plan out what tasks need to get done in what order. A wedding dress shopping timeline can help ensure that you’re on track. Enjoy your shopping experience and avoid dress stress with this timeline

Post-engagement

Wedding dress shopping can be some of the most fun yet overwhelming for future brides.

Begin flipping through as many bridal magazines as you can get your hands on. It’s important to know what you want and don’t want in a gown, which designs or styles strike your fancy, or any specific designers you want to stick with.

It’s extremely important to pick a date and a wedding venue before you start the long search for your wedding gown. Will you need a warmer dress for the winter months? A light and flowy one for the spring/summer seasons? Or one that will shock everyone as you walk down the aisle?

It’s also very important to set a budget for your wedding, especially for your dress. Nothing is worse than falling in love with a dress and almost having a heart attack because of what’s on the price tag.

Sample sale season is a great time to purchase your wedding gown

Weddings are expensive. So, in order to potentially save some money, you may want to take an opportunity to look at some wedding dress sample sales. Many bridal retailers in major cities present two sample sales per year, most commonly in the summer and around January in the early winter.

Wedding stores are trying clear out last season’s inventory to replace it with the new fashion for the upcoming year. You can potentially score your dream gown for up to 90% off.

A year out

In order to start enjoying your engagement and keep stress to a minimum, start with casual wedding dress shopping. If you start shopping for your dream dress too early, this will give you too much time to second guess your decision.

Starting slow will allow you to see what types of gowns are out there, what you like and don’t like, and how different dresses fit your body. Typically during bridal markets, new dresses are released around every six months. So make sure to keep up with what’s on-trend to find the perfect one for your special day!

Do some research on some bridal salons you want to check out. Some places might be in a different city or state! You might need to plan out a few days to travel to your favourite shop with your bridal entourage in tow.

Buy your wedding dress 6-9 months out

Once you say yes to the dress, leave around 4-6 months that is needed for your custom dress to be designed. There also needs to be time for shipping. After your first fitting, you’ll need time for any needed alterations.

It may seem like a long time, but looking gorgeous on your wedding day is going to make the wait so worth it! For your first fitting with your new dress, a good rule of thumb is to bring all your necessary accessories. The veil, jewellery, and other adornments give you a short glimpse of what you will look like at your wedding.

Weeks before the big day