Here's what to do when sex is better with your ex than with your current partner

Of course there is nothing wrong with having an ex. Sometimes, things are just not meant to be and it’s fine to move away from those situations to better, happier ones.

However, one of the problems of moving from one relationship to the other is the [almost inevitable] issue of comparisons. It is often really difficult for people to not place their ex beside their next in comparison. It is not always intended. But it almost always happens.

One result of this is that one partner always falls short. Either in one aspect or another, it could be financially, care-wise, compatibility, communication or in the aspect of sex.

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise] Pulse Nigeria

It is actually not unusual for people to move from an ex to another partner, only to find out that no matter how great the new partner is, they just can’t match up to the sexual mastery the ex had. If you ever find yourself in this situation, here are tips on what to do:

Communicate

If you have been open to sexual appetite that your new partner can’t seem to match up to, the first wise thing to do is to communicate about it.

Ideally, it is better and even advisable to have these conversations before kickstarting the relationship but if you have begun the relationship already and their performance is not matching up to their performance, you have to talk about it.

You need to tell him or her what you like an how you like it, while, of course, listening to what they want and how they want it, too.

Needs, regularity and the intensity of the needs… find a way to let them know what it expected of them.

It could lead to unfavourable comparisons and tension in the relationship [Credit: Net Doctor] Pulse Nigeria

Invest effort into it

Don’t just talk the talk. Walk the walk. Show them how to make your wishes work.

Give it time

Obviously, if your partner is not meeting up with your standard sexually, it is because they don’t know how to.

To reach the level of sexual performance you want them to play from may require a bit of time and you must be willing to give it to them.

ALSO READ: 3 things no one tells you about sex before you start dating

Couple kissing Love & Basketball

Stay away from that ex

It may not be easy, but it is what you have to do. Returning to that ex is not only disrespectful to your partner, it also lessens the amount of effort you’d want to put into making sex with your partner lit.

If you are getting it good from another source, you won’t really be bothered about fixing the faulty system you have with your boo.

Rihanna saying no [Credit: Nickie Petraki] Pulse Nigeria

If it’s not working, get out

Sex is a very important of relationships and marriages. A lack of it is cause for infidelity many times. So if your partner could never match up despite several tries and it means so much to you to always have great sex, then leaving that relationship should be on the cards for you.