Who pays for the bridesmaid dresses? Here's all you need to know

Who pays for the bridesmaid dresses?

Old-school rules regarding who pays for bridesmaid dresses have gone out the window. If the bride can afford to, it's a very thoughtful gesture for her to pay for the dress or a portion of the cost for each of her bridesmaids.

Generally speaking, bridesmaids are expected to pay for their own dresses and accessories as well as potentially hair and makeup appointments and transportation to the wedding.

If you have been given the role of a bridesmaid, you should be prepared to cover the costs for these expenses once they accept the offer. That being said, it's the bride's responsibility to let everyone know about all upcoming financial responsibilities from the get-go, and bridesmaids should be honest and upfront if they'll be under a monetary strain.

How much do bridesmaid dresses cost?

Given the various expenses your bridesmaids will be taking on in the lead-up to your wedding, it's essential that brides carefully consider the cost of their dresses as well as their heights and body types when choosing their wedding-day ensembles.

The price depends on how lavish the wedding is, and the stores you go shopping in. Choose styles that are flattering, comfortable, and within an agreed-upon budget with your bridal squad. The cost of being a bridesmaid is often at the heart of any conflicts that may arise between brides and their 'maids, and the last thing you want is for your attendants to be upset or frustrated about having to shell out a ton of cash on a dress they will never wear again.

What if a bridesmaid can't afford a dress?

If a member of the bridal party isn't able to foot the bill for the bridesmaid dress, the engaged couple should step in to help cover the cost and work that expense into their wedding budget, if possible. However, this should be a private matter so that the other bridesmaids don't feel slighted.