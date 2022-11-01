Why affordable dates are a smarter option; simple tips to have one

The importance of 'money talk' during dating

Realising money is extremely important in your life is when you know talking about it with your partner is equally important.

There is no harm in mentioning that you are being a bit more budget conscious at the moment before you go on a date. Don't be afraid to have the conversation before deciding on a low-budget date.

That way you will not end up in a situation where you found yourself on a date having to pay for something you can't afford.

If you are looking to take your partner on a budget-friendly date, then let’s take a look at these tips:

Go out in nature

A trip to the beach or an evening stroll is low-key and a great way to get to know your date better. The fresh air of nature will help you to rejuvenate your mind and body and will make you feel even more refreshed on a date.

Street-food stall hopping

Instead of going to a grand restaurant or an expensive cafe, opt for a street food stall-hopping date. With lip-smacking food in many stalls and a variety to choose from, this kind of date can be a great idea to bond with your partner.

Extended hours at bars and venues

Many places offer extended happy hours and even live music which can be a great way to get to know your partner’s tastes in music.

Get creative in the kitchen

Cooking at home keeps date costs at a minimum, so once you’ve been on a few dates and feel comfortable inviting your date home, get creative with your date to cook up some new recipes together. It can be quite a fun date!

Walking or cycling dates